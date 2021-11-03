It's not only BJP, TDP and Jana Sena also defeated in Badvel, says YSRCP MP Nandigam Suresh

It is known that YSRCP candidate Dr. Sudha has won the by-election in the Badvel constituency of Kadapa district. She won by a thumping majority of 90,533 votes over her nearest rival, BJP candidate. Against this backdrop, YSRCP MP Nandigam Suresh held a press meet and analysed the by-election results, and criticised the TDP, BJP, and Jana Sena parties. On this occasion, he said that the people of Badvel had not only defeated the BJP but also the TDP and Jana Sena.



The MP alleged that TDP and Jana Sena despite not being in the fray supported the BJP candidate. Nandigam Suresh said that Chandrababu was behind the scenes and got 20,000 votes for the BJP and recalled that Pawan Kalyan had supported the BJP even before going to the by-elections.



The Bapatla MP said that Chandrababu is scared of YS Jagan Mohan Reddy and alleged that he is trying to create riots in the state as he is unable to deal with the Chief Minister. "Chandrababu provoked farmers and launched a fake padayatra to save their illegal lands in Amaravati," he said. Suresh further said that Chandrababu should be held responsible if there are any clashes during the Padayatra.