It’s time to promote natural farming: Collector Anand

Nellore: The district-level convergency meeting has stressed the need for coordination between agriculture, district rural development agency, Andhra Pradesh Micro Irrigation Project (APMIP) and District Water Management Agency (DWMA) to promote natural farming in the district. The meeting also decided to involve self-help groups in their respective areas for the success of the project.

The meeting was organised jointly by agriculture department and Rythu Sadhikara Samstha (RySS) for implementing Kharif Action Plan-2025, here on Thursday.

District Collector O Anand, chief guest, opined that it is high time for agriculture department to promote natural farming as such initiative would be the more useful to uplift the living standards of farming community.

Stating that the State government is keen on encouraging natural farming, he said that it is possible only with collective responsibility of agriculture, DRDA, DWMA and APMIP by conducting awareness programmes by involving SHGs.

The Collector said that farmers can get better profits by growing kitchen gardens, and plantations like mango, lemon and bamboo etc. He said the administration is ready to sanction works under Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme.

Pointing out that Nellore district is in 22nd place in the State in conducting natural farming, Anand instructed the officials concerned to prepare comprehensive action plan over the programme.

District Agriculture Officer P Satya Vani has said that natural farming concept was started in 10 mandals in 2016, now extended to 37 mandals as farmers, especially women farmers are more enthusiastic in cultivating crops under this concept. She said that it was proposed to cultivate natural farming in 80,000 acres in the district.

Natural Farming District Manager Malakondaiah, District Agriculture Officer Subbareddy, APMIP PD Srinivasulu and others were present.