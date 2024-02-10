Its tricky for TDP with multiple ticket aspirants

Tirupati: Too many aspirants seeking TDP ticket to contest from Chittoor Assembly constituency and are keen to get it after various surveys revealed that the popularity graph of the TDP is going up.

Prominent among the seven trying for TDP ticket includes CK Babu, a four-time MLA from Reddy community; Kajuru Balaji, Katari Hemalatha and DK Tejeswari, all the three from Balija caste; and Chandra Prakash, NPS Jaya Prakash and Vasantha Kumar from Kamma community.

CK Babu, who had been silent and inactive in politics for some time, is showing interest to contest again on TDP ticket this time.

TDP general secretary Nallari Kishore Kumar Reddy, senior leader from Anantapur district Deepak Reddy and State spokesperson NB Sudhakar Reddy from Tirupati are backing CK Babu’s candidature.

TDP district vice-president and Chittoor Market Committee former chairman Kajuri Balaji had taken up various service activities during corona pandemic and also has good contacts with party leaders and workers.

Chittoor Corporation former Mayor Katari Hemalatha is also vying for the party ticket. She also worked as TDP city president and has good support from the followers of Katari Anuradha, who was Corporation Mayor and also her mother-in-law. She is quite active in party activities conducting various party programmes and earned the name of being a bold leader and many times faced police harassment.

Another leader from Balija community DK Tejeswari daughter of late DK Adikeshavulu Naidu and DK Satyaprabha, who served as MP and MLA respectively, and wants to continue the political legacy of her parents. She is presently in-charge of Gudipala mandal and running many industries in Bangalore.

Those trying from Kamma community include Chandra Prakash, Chittoor Market Committee former chairman and husband of former ZP Chairman Geervani. Chandra Prakash once very active in politics and a leading industrialist and realtor.

NPS Jayaprakash is the son of NP Bhaskar Naidu, who served as CDCM chairman for 10 years. Jayaprakash from Bangarupalem mandal worked as MPP president and presently TDP State secretary. He has a rich political background as one of the family member of NP (Nalagampalli) family, which once dominated Chittoor district politics. He is also seeking TDP ticket.

Former corporator and TDP district spokesperson Vasanth Kumar is also aspiring party ticket. He belongs to Kamma community.

Now one must wait and see to whom the party high command will give the ticket to contest from Chittoor Assembly.