J Syamala Rao Takes Charge as New EO of Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanam

In a significant development, J Syamala Rao who has been appointed as the new Executive Officer (EO) of Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanam (TTD) by the Andhra Pradesh government took charge as the EO at Tirumala. The outgoing EO FAC Dharma Reddy handed over the responsibilities to the new EO, even though he is on leave until Monday. Dharma Reddy made a special trip to Tirumala to ensure a smooth transition of responsibilities.

Tirumala is a revered temple for Hindus, and devotees from all over the world visit the sacred place to have a glimpse of Swami. Syamala Rao expressed his gratitude for being chosen as the EO of TTD and acknowledged the opportunity given to him by Chief Minister Nara Chandrababu Naidu. He vowed to prioritize good administration in TTD and provide better facilities for the devotees. As the richest temple in the world, Syamala Rao emphasized the importance of carrying out duties diligently to ensure the happiness of every devotee who seeks Lord Venkateswara's darshan.

Syamala Rao assured that under his leadership, TTD will focus on providing proper facilities for devotees and conducting Swami-wise kainkaryas efficiently. The new EO pledged to make arrangements to ensure that every devotee leaves Tirumala happily after receiving Lord Venkateswara's blessings.