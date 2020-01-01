JAC continues protest against shifting of capital in Vijayawada

Vijayawada: Members of the Joint Action Committee of Amaravati Parirakshana Samithi continued the protest on Tuesday against the proposal to shift the capital city to Visakhapatnam.

Former TDP MLA Bonda Umamaheswra Rao, MLC Ashok Babu and members of Olympic Association and a large number of students were present at the protest demonstration held at Dharna Chowk and expressed their solidarity with the Amaravati farmers protest.

JAC convener Siva Reddy, Gadde Tirupati Rao, RV Swamy, K Rajendra, Gadde Rajalingam, Y Ramana Rao, Dr Kartik, Muppalla Phani Kumar, Kommuri Pattabhi, GSS Prsad, Professor Srinivas, Dr Swapna and a large number of members of APC participated in the protest.

Meanwhile, the members of Siddhartha Walkers Club and Amaravati Parirakshana Samithi made an attempt to take out a rally from Siddhartha Auditorium protesting against the proposal to shift capital city. However, the police stopped them and closed the gates of the auditorium. The police said that there is no police permission for the demonstrators to take out a rally.

The demonstrators walked around the ground raising slogans against the proposal to shift capital. Walkers Club members Nagarjuna, Janardhan and others said that the problem is not limited to the farmers of Amaravati who gave lands for the capital city construction. It is the problem of all the people of the State, they said.

They recalled that Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy earlier made an announcement in favour of capital city in Amaravati and now he changed his stand. They pointed out that the high power committee is full of Jagan's Cabinet colleagues and it won't make any difference.

They demanded that the Chief Minister should think once again over the issue and continue the capital city in Amaravati.