JAC of Ex-Servicemen of Andhra Pradesh formed

Ongole: The ex-servicemen from the 13 districts of the State formed a Joint Action Committee in Ongole on Sunday. The delegates from the districts participated in the Indian Army Day celebrations organised by the Prakasam district unit, in which the Prakasam District SP Siddharth Kaushal participated as the chief guest.

The SP Siddharth said that our armed forces are patrolling the country's borders round the clock, preventing any unethical activities from the foreign military, keeping an eye on our country and thwarting the activities of foreign soldiers and terrorists. He lauded the efforts of the armed forces in protecting the borders of the country and laying down their lives in safeguarding the lives and the wellbeing of every citizen in India.

He said that the role of ex-servicemen in the security of India is incredible and they stayed away from their families as part of their duty to protect our country from illegal incursions and terrorists. He said that the problems of ex-servicemen could also be reported through online Spandana and that grievances would be resolved immediately.

Later, the delegates from the ex-servicemen associations of the 13 districts formed a Joint Action Committee to work for the resolution of their issues.

The members elected Neppalli Nageswara Rao as the honorary president of the Joint Action Committee of Ex-Servicemen of Andhra Pradesh, Vudimudi Raju as the president, Purnachandra Rao and K Kumar as general secretaries, V Jaya Krishna as the treasurer, eight members as joint secretaries and another eight members as executive committee members.