Jagan a liar, can’t claim YSR’s legacy, says Sharmila

Ongole/Bapatla: Late chief minister Y S Rajasekhara Reddy always kept his promises and provided welfare to the people, but Jagan Mohan Reddy, who cannot fulfil the promises made to the public can’t claim YSR’s legacy, said AP Congress Committee chairman Y S Sharmila Reddy.

She participated in the roadshows and public meetings at Yerragondapalam of Ongole parliamentary constituency and Santhanuthalapadu and Parchur in Bapatla parliamentary constituency as part of her AP Nyay Yatra on Monday.

At Yerragondapalem, she introduced the Congress Party Ongole MP candidate Eda Sudhakar Reddy, and the MLA candidate Budala Ajitha Rao to the public. At Santhanuthalapadu she introduced Palaparthi Vijesh Raj and at Parchur she introduced Nallagandla Siva Lakshmi Jyothi to the public.

Speaking at the meetings, Sharmila Reddy emphasised how her father Dr Y S Rajasekhara Reddy longed to complete the Pula Subbaiah Veligonda Project that provides drinking water to 15 lakh people and irrigation water to 4.50 lakh acre.

She said that Chandrababu Naidu failed to complete the project even though it was completed about 60 per cent under Rajasekhara Reddy’s rule. Jagan Mohan Reddy criticised TDP chief and former chief minister N Chandrababu for not completing the project and said he would do it in just six months but failed to construct it in five long years.

She said that similar is the negligence of Jagan Mohan Reddy with the Gundlakamma project. She said Rajasekhara Reddy constructed the Gundlakamma project to provide irrigation water to one lakh acre and drinking water to Ongole town.

She said that Jagan Mohan Reddy neglected to repair and reinstall the two washed-away gates creating scarcity of water for crops. She asked the people couldn’t Jagan Mohan Reddy complete and maintain the projects if he wanted to claim the legacy of Rajasekhara Reddy. She said that Rajasekhara Reddy respected the farmers as if they were kings, but Jagan Mohan Reddy neglected them and even harassed them by not giving compensation for crop loss.

Sharmila Reddy criticised her brother heavily and called him ‘a liar’. She said that though he couldn’t fulfil the promises made to the public, he is claiming to have fulfilled each of them, and campaigning in the name of Siddham.

She questioned the promised job calendars, prohibition, fight for special category status to AP, and increases in charges of electricity, RTC, and others. She said that the YSRCP government survived by selling cheap liquor, encouraging drugs, etc., She said that in the name of welfare, Jagan presented the public with the earthen pot, and snatched away the silver pots from them.

Sharmila said that voting for YSRCP and TDP is nothing but voting for BJP, and called it a triangle love story. She alleged that Jagan Mohan Reddy is encouraging violence in politics, and offered a seat to the killers of their uncle, Vivekananda Reddy. She requested the public to not vote for the deceivers, scammers, looters and the people resorting to violent politics, but to support the local candidates selected by the Congress Party.

Sharmila Reddy announced that if Congress comes into power in the Centre, it would grant Special Category Status to Andhra Pradesh for 10 years, which could encourage industrialists to set up 100 more industries in each constituency, generate employment, etc., She said that if the public would give a chance in the state, the Congress party would present Rs 1 lakh to every woman, construct houses for the poor with a Rs 5 lakh budget, and the Congress chief minister do the first signature on the file to fulfil the 2.25 lakh vacant jobs.