Jagan alleges ‘undeclared emergency’ in state

Nellore: YSRCP president Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy accused the TDP-led coalition government of creating an undeclared emergency-like situation in the state by misusing police to file false cases against opposition leaders.

During a one-day tour in Nellore district, Jagan visited former minister Kakani Govardhan Reddy at Nellore central prison to offer support and later met the family of former Kovur MLA Nallapureddy Prasanna Kumar Reddy at their residence in Sujathamma Colony.

While Govardhana Reddy is in jail for his role in illegal mining, Prasanna Kumar Reddy is facing criminal charges for making derogatory comments against Kovuru MLA Vemireddy Prashanthi Reddy.

Addressing the media, Jagan warned Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu of ‘severe consequences’ for promoting vindictive politics, including orchestrating attacks on opposition leaders’ homes. “Criticism is common in politics, but sending armed mobs to attack Prasanna Kumar Reddy’s house is clear evidence of the TDP’s ‘red book constitution’ in Andhra Pradesh,” he said.

Jagan questioned the government’s deployment of a large police force, road blockades, and unprecedented restrictions to prevent people from meeting him. He accused Naidu of using these tactics to divert attention from unfulfilled election promises. The YSRCP chief alleged that Naidu derives “sadistic pleasure” by filing false cases to keep opposition leaders, including Kakani Govardhan Reddy, in jail for extended periods. He claimed that despite a village revenue officer’s statement denying illegal quarrying at Rusthum Mines in Tatiparthi village, Podalakuru mandal, the government falsely implicated Govardhan Reddy in 14 cases, including an illegal mining case and an SC/ST case, as part of its vendetta politics.

Jagan further alleged that YSRCP leaders such as Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy, Chevireddy Bhaskar Reddy, Jogi Ramesh, Nandigama Suresh, Pennelli Ramakrishna Reddy, and others have been targeted.

He claimed PV Midhun Reddy was jailed due to a past college rivalry between his father, Peddireddi Ramachandra Reddy, and Naidu. Condemning the TDP’s use of foul language against YSRCP leaders like RK Roja, Rajani, and ZP Chairperson Harika, Jagan asked, “If we retaliate in the same manner, where will democracy stand?” He said public discontent, noting that students have not received fee reimbursements for six quarters, farmers are denied MSP, and Aarogyasri dues remain unpaid, depriving the poor of quality healthcare.

Jagan vowed to hold all corrupt individuals accountable, stating, “No one involved in wrongdoing will be spared, regardless of their position”.