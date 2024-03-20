Jagan Ane Nenu...

Vijayawada: The ruling YSRCP is gearing up to flex its muscles and demonstrate that it is ready (Siddham) to face the ensuing elections. It is also getting ready to exhibit its organizational power to show the Chilakluripeta meeting addressed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in poor light. The party top leadership has already been campaigning that the recent TDP-BJP-JSP meeting was a damp squib.

The YSRCP says that they do not need any brand ambassadors like PM or Pawan or anyone else to reach out to the people. Jagan himself is the brand ambassador of the party and the programmes he had devised and implemented will eventually help the party win the polls, said Advisor to Government Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy. The proposed bus yatra of Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, christened as Memanta Siddham starting from Idupulapaya to Itchchapuram on March 27, assumes importance.

The yatra will continue till April 18 covering all the constituencies except those where Siddham meetings have already been held.



The Chief Minister will kickstart his yatra from Idupulapaya after offering prayers at the YSR Ghat. A public meeting will also be organized at Proddatur in the evening. Jagan will also interact with various sections of the people in the morning.

On the second day, the CM will interact with people at Nandyala or Allagadda and address another meeting at Nandyala. This would be followed by a meeting at Yemmiganur on March 29. The yatra will last for 20 days and is aimed at creating awareness among the party workers and to prepare them for the elections. The CM will be interacting with grassroots level workers in all the constituencies. Jagan will be showcasing the welfare schemes launched and implemented by his government. The YSRCP has implemented 98% of the promises it had promised, said Sajjala.