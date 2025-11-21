Jagan appears before CBI court after six years

Amaravati: Former chief minister and YSRCP chief YS Jagan Mohan Reddy appeared before the special CBI court at Nampally in Hyderabad on Thursday, marking his first personal presence in nearly six years in the long-running quid pro quo investment cases filed against him.

Jagan remained in the courtroom for barely five minutes. The judge asked him whether he wished to make any submission, to which his counsel replied in the negative. The court then formally recorded his personal appearance, after which the former chief minister exited the premises.

The YSR Congress president has been facing trial after being charge-sheeted in 11 cases as the prime accused in alleged quid pro quo deals.

The court had earlier directed Reddy to appear before it in person on November 14 after his return from Europe tour. But he had filed a petition seeking exemption from personal appearance and stated that he would appear through video conference.

However, CBI Public Prosecutor Inderjeet Santoshi, while arguing the matter, opposed it saying Reddy's appearance is mandatory as per the last order of the court and that he should comply with it. Subsequently, the court extended the directions for a week, and ordered that Reddy must personally attend the proceedings by November 21. In compliance with the court's order, Reddy appeared before the court on Thursday and marked his presence in the batch of cases. The hearing in the cases, including the discharge petitions, will continue.

Earlier in the day, Jagan flew from Vijayawada airport to Begumpet airport in Hyderabad and drove to the Nampally court amid tight security and in the presence of YSRCP supporters. His counsel also filed an absentee petition covering hearings in 11 related CBI cases scheduled for the day.

The quid pro quo cases, registered by the Central Bureau of Investigation on August 17, 2011, invoked charges under IPC Sections 120-B, 409, 420 and 477A, along with provisions of the Prevention of Corruption Act. The cases relate to investments made by various companies in his firms as quid pro quo for different favours bestowed on them during the tenure of his father late Y S Rajasekhara Reddy as Chief Minister of undivided Andhra Pradesh between 2004 and 2009. Reddy is currently out on bail in the cases.

Jagan was arrested in May 2012 and spent over a year in judicial custody before securing bail in September 2013. The CBI filed 11 chargesheets between 2012 and 2014, and the cases continue to move slowly through the special court.

The last time Reddy had appeared before the court in person was in January 2020, when he was CM. The Telangana High Court had earlier granted exemption to Reddy from appearing personally in the CBI court in connection with the cases.