Jagan behind stone pelting at Chandrababu Naidu, says Kalavenkat Rao

Mangalagiri: The stone pelting that took place in the road show of Chandrababu Naidu on Monday in Tirupati is a direct proof of the Rajareddy Rajyangam adopted by the YCP government, said former minister and senior TDP leader Kimidi Kalavenkat Rao.

He said in a statement here on Tuesday that realizing that defeat was inevitable in the Tirupati by-elections, the YCP rowdy mobs became agitated and pelted stones at Chandrababu with the instigation of Jagan Reddy.

He said that yesterday's incident mirrors the undemocratic and destructive rule that is prevailing in the state. "Jagan Reddy is persuading the people and getting votes by terrorising voters and weakening the opposition. During the two-year rule of the YCP, there was no development except attacks and partisan attitude on opposition parties." He deplored that the Opposition leaders who questioned mania rule of Jagan Reddy have been charged with aggravated assault, murder and physical threat. Jagan also terrorised people and the opposition in the local body elections.

"Now there is a conspiracy to intimidate even in the Tirupati by-elections. With the YCP factionalist policies the state had become another Bihar. What is the situation of the common man, when Chandrababu Naidu, who has Z+ Plus security, has no protection?" he wondered.

He alleged that the YCP government is acting indifferently in apprehending the culprits. No matter how many attacks are made, the YCP must be defeated in Tirupati. Those responsible for stone pelting should be arrested immediately, he said and demanded adequate protection should be provided to the meetings of Chandrababu Naidu.