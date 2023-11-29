Jagan brought equality with Jagananna colonies: Rajini

Vijayawada: IT and industries minister Gudivada Amarnath said Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy’s governance was characterised by revolutionary decisions and commitment to positive transformation of state. He was addressing YSRCP’s Samajika Sadhikara Bus Yatra at Nellimarla in Vizianagaram district on Tuesday.

“The construction work of the Bhogapuram airport is underway with an investment of Rs 4,700 crore. The development of the Bhogapuram area is anticipated to mirror the progress seen in Shamshabad, which houses an airport in Telangana. This initiative is expected to generate employment for up to 50,000 people. Additionally, the Chief Minister is slated to lay the foundation stone for the Saripalli Industrial Park, marking a significant step towards development of the region,” he said.

While addressing the massive rally, minister Dharmana Prasad Rao launched a scathing attack on TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu.

He said while the Central government committee recommended Visakhapatnam as the capital, the largest city in the state, Chandrababu went against its decision by hastily declaring Amaravati as the capital overnight and questioned how Chandrababu could justify such an unconstitutional decision.

While addressing the public in Kaikaluru, health minister Vidadala Rajini slammed Chandrababu Naidu for his negligent governance. She said under Naidu’s rule, there were distinctive colonies for SCs and STs, leading to social disparity and untouchability whereas under CM Jagan’s administration, the government has worked with an unbiased approach, ensuring inclusive living for all residents in the Jagananna Colonies.

Housing minister Jogi Ramesh said that BC, SC, ST, and minority communities today should acknowledge CM Jagan’s ‘unprecedented commitment’ to social welfare, surpassing any previous Chief Minister in independent India’s history.

Kaikaluru MLA Dulam Nageswara Rao praised CM Jagan saying that a record 15,000 house sites were given to homeless beneficiaries in the Assembly constituency and a massive sum of Rs 746 crore has been allocated and used for the development of the constituency.