Jagan Condemns YSRCP Worker Lingamayyah’s Murder, Accuses TDP of Lawlessness

Former Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister and YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) leader Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy has strongly condemned the murder of YSRCP worker Lingamayyah, blaming the ruling Telugu Desam Party (TDP) for the crime. He alleged that law and order in the state has completely deteriorated since the new government took office.

Jagan claimed that Lingamayyah was targeted and killed by TDP leaders simply for questioning injustices. He further stated that YSRCP workers are increasingly becoming victims of politically motivated attacks, with violence against them becoming a regular occurrence under the current regime.

Accusing the state police of siding with the ruling party, Jagan asserted that law enforcement authorities have failed to take impartial action, allowing TDP leaders to act with impunity. He pledged that the YSRCP would stand firmly by Lingamayyah’s family and ensure justice is served.

Jagan’s remarks reflect growing political tensions in Andhra Pradesh, with the YSRCP continuing to challenge the TDP-led administration on issues of governance and security. He called upon the people to recognise the worsening law-and-order situation and urged authorities to take immediate steps to prevent further violence.