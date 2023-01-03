Jagan creating welfare revolution in State

Rajamahendravaram (East Godavari District): As per the promises given before 2019 elections, Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy is creating a welfare revolution in the State by implementing 'Navaratnalu' scheme, stated Rajanagaram MLA and YSRCP district president Jakkampudi Raja.

He stated, "Jagan Mohan Reddy, as the leader of Opposition, know the problems of the people of the 13 joint districts of the State and prepared a public manifesto in 2019." He recalled that when Jagan went to elections in 2019, people blessed him with 151 seats.

Speaking with the media at Korukonda on Monday, the MLA said that the pension amount will be increased by another Rs 250 from Tuesday keeping the promise of increasing pension for the elderly, disabled, and widows. The pension hike programme is going to be held on a large scale on the premises of Rajamahendravaram Arts College on Tuesday morning, he added and called upon all the people to participate in this programme and make it a success.

Raja had Uttara Dwara Darshanam at Korukonda Sri Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy Temple on Monday on the occasion of Vaikuntha Ekadashi.

He performed a special puja on the occasion. Later, he distributed prasadam to the devotees.

MLA Jakkampudi Raja handed over Rs 3.50 lakh given by Korukonda Trade Association, to Korukonda temple authorities.

Annavaram Devasthanam Superintendent B Srinivas, Korukonda Devasthanam Officer Ravi, YSRCP Korukonda mandal convenor Adapa Kanaka Raju, co-convenor Ganeshula Posaiah, MPP Ulli Surya Kumari and others were present on the occasion.