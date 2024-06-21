Jagan exhorts party leaders not to lose heart

Tadepalli: Former chief minister and YSRCP president YS Jagan Mohan Reddy asked the candidates who were unsuccessful in the recent general elections not to lose heart and certainly the YSRCP would bounce back.

Addressing the MLAs and former ministers and former MLAs at the camp office here on Thursday, Jagan Mohan Reddy said that he was happy that they had given tough fight in the elections and it was still a mystery why the results were like this. He recalled that his rule was exemplary and 99 per cent of the assurances in the manifesto were implemented.

“Since we have insignificant number of MLAs in the Assembly, we will have not much to do there,” he said.

Referring to the person who is going to become Speaker in the Assembly, Jagan Mohan Reddy said, “We all have watched his body language and language he speaks in TV channels. However, we could do many things by meeting people. The MLAs and the candidates who lost elections should meet people at their houses and assure them that the party is there to protect them. We lost only elections not the fight. We would bounce back,” he said.

“I am still young and strong and there are 40 per cent people who trusted us and voted for us,” he said and asked the YSRCP leaders to visit all the households. In 2019, the party got 50 per cent votes and it must strive to get back those 10 per cent votes again. Jagan said that he would personally visit all the activists in order to instil confidence in them.

He said TDP secured enough strength in Parliament to bring pressure on the Centre to achieve Special Category Status. “If the TDP could not do it, it would be fetching point for us,” he said.

The former CM recalled that the TDP had made too many promises it could not implement like financial help to the women who are half of the 4.12 crore population. “Soon the honeymoon will be over and the YSRCP should be ready to launch offensive against them,” he told the party leaders.