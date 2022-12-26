Jagan fails to bring software firms to AP, flays BJP

Guntur: Rajya Sabha Member GVL Narasimha Rao criticised that Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy is confined to vote bank politics and neglecting the development of the State.

Addressing the media at BJP State party office in Guntur city on Sunday, he said the CM failed to get software companies to the State and recalled that about 8 lakh employees working in software companies in Hyderabad city were hailed from AP and have been working from home for the last few years. He criticised Jagan Mohan Reddy for failing to hold a meeting with the management of software companies to set up branches in AP. Narasimha Rao recalled that instead of setting up new companies, the government is sending the existing companies to other States.

He said BJP will try to defeat the YSRCP in the coming elections. Late Prime Minister AB Vajpayee had developed national highways in the country and took initiative to conduct nuclear tests in the country, he informed.

Earlier, Narasimha Rao garlanded the portrait of Vajpayee and paid tributes to him. BJP leaders Dara Sambaiah, Chandu Sambasiva Rao, Maganti Sudhakar Yadav, T Venkatesh Yadav, Ammisetty Anjaneyulu were present.