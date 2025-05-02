Jagan flays Naidu for misusing power

Tadepalli: Reiterating that Chandrababu Naidu has rolled in his vicious plan of usurping civic bodies where TDP has no numbers, former chief minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has said that rampant corruption, nepotism and atrocities have become order of the day in the State.

Addressing local body and party representatives from Kakinada, Chittoor, Prakasam and Satya Sai districts here on Thursday, he said Chandrababu has shown the template of usurping power even without having the required numbers from his own Kuppam constituency by coercion, inducement and threats.

“But days will change and in Jagan 2.0 things would be different and I salute all those who stood by value-based politics and did not yield to the enticements of TDP,” he said.

Going by the Kuppam example, YSRCP won 16 of the 25 seats in the municipality, leaving just 6 to TDP. Chandrababu began his foul play from here, taking away our candidates using all sorts of threats and enticements besides misusing police force, giving wrong signals to other local bodies to follow suit as to how the chairperson post can be usurped, he said.

He added that TDP tried the same template for Gandlapenta MPP though YSRCP won six out of seven MPTC posts but when we stood strong they finally declared themselves winners. “In Markapuram we swept all 15 seats and did not yield to their pressure and Kakinada as well we won 26 of the 30 and they failed to cut the ice.

During the eleven months of governance, education sector has been neglected and badly diluted. During our term, students were swarming government schools and now the trend is reversed”, he said. Aarogyasri arrears have mounted to Rs 3,500 crore and farmers are in distress. Land, liquor and sand scams are in full flow. Such atrocious governance will not stay long and the coming days will be ours which will take care of all the cadre, he said.