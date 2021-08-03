Jagan government reclassified Kondapalli forest lands: TDP national official spokesman K Pattabhi Ram

Mangalagiri: TDP national official spokesman K Pattabhi Ram on Monday asserted that there were official documents and the RTI information to prove that the Jagan Mohan Reddy government reclassified the Kondapalli forest lands as 'revenue lands' for the purpose of carrying out illegal mining there in G Konduru mandal in Krishna district.

Pattabhi said that Mylavaram YSRCP MLA Vasantha Krishna Prasad brought some court documents and others but he was not able to interpret them properly. There was RTI information provided by the Assistant Director of Mines and Geology that there was no Survey No 143 in the list of quarry leases prior to 2007.

Addressing a press conference here, the TDP leader said that the YCP MLA made all out efforts to cover up his lies but once again exposed his ignorance. A few days ago, he said that the previous TDP regime changed classification. Now, the YCP MLA changed his version once again.

Pattabhi referred to the order of October 17, 2019 given by the then Special Chief Secretary Manmohan Singh directing the then Krishna District Collector to reclassify Kondapalli lands in Survey Nos 26/2 and 143 as 'revenue lands'. Jagan Mohan Reddy was the Chief Minister by then.

The TDP leader said that instead of giving straight answers to the TDP questions, Krishna Prasad was acting and speaking like a 'drunken monkey'. This was why the YSRCP MLA was being called as 'Mylavaram Veerappan' to which he should get used to in the coming days.

Pattabhi pointed out that Krishna Prasad was still evading a direct reply on the High Court order that clearly disclosed how S.No 143 was not mentioned in the village revenue map and also in the FMB (field measurement book). When such evidence was available in black and white, 'Mylavaram Veerappan' was still trying to defend his CM and himself with more lies.