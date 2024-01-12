Jagan has become Bhasmasura for AP State: Venkataprasad

Kadiri: Kadiri TDP in-charge Kandikunta Venkataprasad said that Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy has become like Bhasmasura for the state. He commented that since the day Jagan became the Chief Minister, destructive rule has been going on and all the systems have been damaged.

He said that corruption, tyranny and illegal earnings are seen at every step. He commented that people from all walks of life are tired of this psycho rule. Youths have become unemployed during these five years of YCP rule. Not a single industry has come up in the state.

He expressed anger that crores of rupees are being exploited by sand, granite, mud and real estate mafias. He said that while Telugu Desam Party took steps towards wealth creation and establishment of industries by utilizing the resources, the YCP, went forward by exploiting the resources.

He alleged that the YSRCP government is conspiring to manipulate the records of our lands and sell them like nowhere else in the country. He said that if the Land Rights Act is implemented, there will be many problems. This corrupt chief minister will also bring loans as collateral for them.

People are fed up with such anarchy. That is why special crowds are flocking to ‘Raa Kadalira’ public meetings organised by TDP chief Chandarababu Naidu to save this state. He said that Chandrababu ‘Raa...Kadalira’ campaign was started to highlight the injustices and irregularities being done by the YSRCP to the people in the state.

He said that there is a double enthusiasm in the Telugu Desam Party due to the massive influx of people here. Seeing this enthusiasm, it is true that Telugu Desam is going to win all the seats in the joint Anantapur district.