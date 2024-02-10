Jagan-Modi meet raises eyebrows

New Delhi: The meeting between Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy and Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday turned out to be a hot topic of discussion in political circles.

As usual the Chief Minister left the Parliament House without meeting the media, what was surprising was that even the leader of the Parliamentary Party, Vijayasai Reddy did not speak a word.

Later, the CMO issued a press note making all kinds of claims that CM had urged PM to expedite several issues related to State like removing component-wise expenditure ceiling on the Polavaram project and release Rs12,911 crore for its first phase completion, release on a priority basis Rs 17,144 crore for speedy completion of the project first phase, a proposal that was pending in the Jal Shakti Ministry. But then the interesting part here is that he did not submit any memorandum to the PM over these issues.

This gave rise to speculations that the talks were centered more around political developments as the elections were knocking on the doors of the state. The YSRCP sources claimed that PM spoke to Jagan for over an hour though he was originally given 25 minutes time. But sources in Delhi say that when Jagan went to Parliament House, Modi was in a meeting with Amit Shah and JP Nadda and hence Jagan had to wait for over 50 minutes. The actual meeting with the PM lasted only 25 minutes.

This meeting assumes importance since it happened just a day after TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu met Union Home Minister Amit Shah and JP Nadda on their invitation where BJP had invited him to be back in the NDA fold and indications are that TDP was inclined to do so.