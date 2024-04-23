  • Menu
"Jagan Mohan Reddy Government Commits to Welfare and Development of Muslim and Minority Women"

Jagan Mohan Reddy Government Commits to Welfare and Development of Muslim and Minority Women
The Jagan Mohan Reddy government is committed to the welfare, development, and protection of Muslim and minority women in Eluru said Former Deputy...

The Jagan Mohan Reddy government is committed to the welfare, development, and protection of Muslim and minority women in Eluru said Former Deputy Chief Minister and District President of YSR Congress Party, during a gathering at the camp office.

Under the leadership of senior Congress party leader Sultana, many Muslim women from Telugu Desam and Bidi Colony joined the Congress Party. The event was attended by Minister Tanuku M. L. A. Candidate Karumuri Nageswarao, Koapson Member S. M. R. Pedababu, S. K. Suriya Begum, Waheeda, S. K. Asim, Nagena, Shabeena, S. K. Bade Saheb, Reservan, Manchem Maibabu, and other notable figures.

The Jagan Mohan Reddy government's efforts to support and empower Muslim and minority women were highlighted during the event, showcasing the government's commitment to inclusive development and protection of all communities.

