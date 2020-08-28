Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy said that the problems were ignored by the previous TDP government. He laid the foundation stone for the 'YSR Vedadri' lift irrigation scheme on Friday through a video conference. Ministers Anil Kumar Yadav, Perni Nani, Kodali Nani, MLAs Samineni Udayabhanu, Mondithoka Jagan Mohan Rao, K Anil Kumar, Women's Commission Chairperson Vasireddy Padma, District Collector Imtiaz and others from Vedadri were present.

Speaking on the occasion, CM YS Jagan said that after the partition of the state, the areas of Nandigama, Vatsavai, Penuganchi Prolu and Jaggaiahpeta, which are very close to Vijayawada, were in dire need of drinking and cultivating water. He said the previous government had ignored him even though he had been in power for five years and knew that it would be better to do this project.

"We completed the project within 14 months of coming to power. We are moving forward with the determination and goal to complete this project by February 2021. The left canal of Nagarjuna Sagar does not supply water to the area. We have undertaken this project as a solution to this. We irrigate 38,627 acres in the area. The CM said that water would be provided to 30 villages under the DBR Branch Canal, along with the Jaggaiahpeta Municipality through the YSR Vedadri Lift Irrigation Scheme. He said the target was to supply about 2.7 TMC of water to the area. "We are spending Rs 490 crore.