Jagan needs self-introspection over his falling graph: BJP

Guntur: Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy's graph has been falling due to the implementation of anti-people policies, stated BJP national secretary Y Satya Kumar. 'As his popularity is on the wane, Jagan has instructed all the MLAs to participate in 'Gadapa Gadapaku Mana Prabhutvam' programme. Though people are opposing the YSRCP government policies, the CM is blaming party MLAs for the same,' he pointed out.

Along with party national executive committee member Kanna Lakshminarayana, Satya Kumar addressed a press meet here on Friday. He criticised that sand, liquor and PDS rice mafias are ruling the State. Though the Central government released funds for the construction of TIDCO houses, the YSRCP government failed to complete the construction of the houses, he added. He alleged that since YSRCP government came to power, PDS rice is being exported to other countries through Kakinada port. Recalling that the Centre had given 10 lakh metric tonnes of PDS rice for free distribution under PMGKAY, Satya Kumar advised Chief Minister Jagan to make self-introspection over his falling graph.

The BJP leader demanded action against those, who set fire to BJP Prajaradham in Tenali. He informed that they are conducting street corner meetings to explain the anti-people policies of the YSRCP government.

BJP district president Patibandla Rama Krishna and others were present at the press meet.