Jagan not eligible for Oppn leader status, says Keshav

Vijayawada : Minister for Finance and Legislative affairs Payyavula Keshav said YS Jagan Mohan Reddy is only YSRCP floor leader in the State Assembly and not Opposition leader.

Reacting on Jagan’s letter to Speaker seeking Opposition leader’s post, Payyavula said that Jagan is not eligible for Opposition leader post as per rules.

Speaking to mediapersons here on Wednesday, Payyavula reminded that the then Chief Minister of Telangana KCR also not provided Opposition status to Congress party in the Telangana Assembly.

Raising objection to Jagan’s letter to the Speaker, Payyavula said that people denied even opposition leader status to Jagan. He said Jagan should read the Assembly rule book before writing such letters basing on the directions of his advisors. He questioned how Jagan will get the opposition leader status without even having 10 per cent of members of the total strength of the State Assembly.

The Minister recalled that Jagan Mohan Reddy used to threaten TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu of removing him the post of Opposition leader and now he is trying to secure the Cabinet minister rank for himself through Opposition leader post. He said that Jagan has a right to speak in the assembly on public issues.

Citing ex-TDP leader late P Upendra’s case, he said that Upendra was only recognised as flood leader in Parliament and not as opposition leader.

He said P Janardhana Reddy acted as CLP leader only in 1994 and he was not given the opposition leader post.