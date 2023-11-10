Jagan only CM who kept his every word: Ministers

Pamarru (Krishna dist): The YSRCP’s ‘Samajika Sadhikara’ bus yatra on its 12th day saw a sea of people converging in Pamarru constituency in Krishna district on Thursday.

Ministers Merugu Nagarjuna, Jogi Ramesh, MPs Nandigama Suresh, Mopidevi Venkataramana, MLAs Kolusu Parthasaradhi, SK Mohammad Mustafa, along with local MLA Kaile Anil Kumar were the enthusiastic participants of the yatra.

Starting the public meeting by paying a floral tribute to the bronze statue of the late chief minister YS Rajasekhar Reddy, social welfare minister Nagarjuna said, “Many political stalwarts have initiated movements to address and eliminate social disparities among the backward classes. CM Jagan Mohan Reddy’s role in spearheading a similar social revolution in Andhra Pradesh will go down in history. He further emphasised how substantial financial investment and dedicated efforts towards the development of BC, SC, ST and Minorities by the YSRCP government was instrumental in driving social progress, ground level development and equity among all sections.

Housing minister Jogi Ramesh praised CM Jagan for being the only CM who has lived up to every word he had promised. He said, “While CM Jagan was focusing on investing in human capital, Chandrababu Naidu, Lokesh and Pawan Kalyan are devising strategies to stop the progress of the marginalised.”

MP Mopidevi Venkataramana said that until 2019, social empowerment remained a mere slogan for all leaders. However, since Jagan assumed office, he has relentlessly worked and championed the cause of social empowerment, ensuring 100 per cent justice in this regard. He said Jagan has been unwavering in his efforts to uplift economically weaker communities through a range of welfare schemes. “Furthermore, he has provided significant political representation to the BC, SC, ST, and Minority communities, who were previously used as a mere vote bank. This inclusivity is reflected in their increased presence in the state Cabinet, nominated posts, mayorships, ZP chairperson positions, and four Rajya Sabha nominations. CM Jagan’s name will undoubtedly be remembered in history for these remarkable achievements,” he said.

YSRCPs Samajika Sadhikara bus yatra also took place in Anakapalli constituency (North Zone) and Kavali constituency in Nellore district (South Zone).