Jagan pats Energy dept for bagging national award

Special Chief Secretary (Energy) K Vijayanand showing the National Energy Conservation Award-2022 to Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy at the latter’s camp office in Tadepalli on Friday. Energy Minister Peddireddi Ramachandra Reddy and other senior officials are also seen.
Special Chief Secretary (Energy) K Vijayanand showing the National Energy Conservation Award-2022 to Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy at the latter's camp office in Tadepalli on Friday. Energy Minister Peddireddi Ramachandra Reddy and other senior officials are also seen.

Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy appreciated the efforts of Minister of Energy, Forest, Environment, Science and Technology Peddireddi Ramachandra Reddy and the officials for bagging National Energy Conservation Award-2022.

Tadepalli: Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy appreciated the efforts of Minister of Energy, Forest, Environment, Science and Technology Peddireddi Ramachandra Reddy and the officials for bagging National Energy Conservation Award-2022.

The Energy Minister along with Special Chief Secretary (Energy) K Vijayanand, Andhra Pradesh Energy Conservation Mission CEO A Chandrasekhar Reddy and AP Transco JMD I Prithvi Tej called on the Chief Minister at his camp office here on Friday.

On the occasion, they had shown the award to the Chief Minister presented by President Droupadi Murmu during an awards ceremony held in New Delhi. Andhra Pradesh government has won the award at national-level in recognition of the best policies and its efforts towards energy security.

