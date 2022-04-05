Jagan pledges all-out support to BJP

New Delhi: Andhra Pradesh CM and YSRCP chief Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy has offered his party's "full cooperation on all issues" to Prime Minister Narendra Modi during their meeting in Delhi on Tuesday and sought Centre's largesse in addressing State's dire financial position.

Having resolved the reorganisation of districts from the existing 13 to 26 without much of a hitch and ahead of his Cabinet reshuffle, Jagan Mohan Reddy, had embarked on his mandatory 'Delhi trip' to apprise the Prime Minister of the 'developments', and also to seek a reassurance on financial help to complete the Polavaram project as promised by the Centre.

While the revenue-deficit issue continues to simmer, the Chief Minister is also unhappy that the revised cost estimates of the project continue to remain a bone of contention between the State and the Centre. He is particular that the project be completed by 2023 at least and to complete it he needs the Prime Minister's intervention.

Jagan Mohan Reddy is said to have been more pragmatic during this visit as he weighed the "political needs of the BJP'' against the "State's interests" and suggested to sail with the BJP's choice in the upcoming President's election. With the TRS playing truant and going ballistic in recent times against the Centre, it is said, Jagan Mohan Reddy sought to sound more reassuring than ever in his support to the BJP.

"The Chief Minister knows that the BJP is not in a dire strait to seek his (Jagan's) support and hence conveys the message that I am always there for you (BJP)," explained a senior MP. Jagan is also said to have offered a RS nomination from AP quota to BJP. On the health of the State's finances, the Chief Minister is said to have assured the PM of course corrections while emphasising on the need to continue the Direct Benefit Transfers. He also is said to have detailed the ways and means adopted to increase the revenue collections.

But the need for increased borrowings was a point he did not miss this time too and sought the Prime Minister's intervention in this regard. The Chief Minister, who is meeting Finance Minister Nirmala Sitaraman, too urged the Prime Minister to step in if needed in convincing the Ministry to lend the helping hand to make AP tide over the crisis. There was a reference to the Special Category Status too, it is said.

According to sources, there was a reference to pan-Indian politics too with particular reference to the efforts of a few CMs to form an anti-BJP front. "The YSRCP is not interested in any such groupings and there is no plan to even discuss such efforts," the sources said, refusing to reveal whether any such assurance was given to Modi.

"This issue is likely to crop up in detail at the meeting with the Union Home Minister. An appointment has been sought and the Chief Minister might air his views during the meeting," they added.