Jagan Reddy's Delhi tour meant for his cases but not AP interests: Rammohan Naidu

Amaravati: TDP MP K Rammohan Naidu criticised the Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy's New Delhi tour and meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi and other union ministers were purely his personal and nothing for the interests of the people of Andhra Pradesh, in a press conference on Wednesday.

He demanded the Chief Minister to explain to the people whether or not he fought for their rights and interests during his just concluded visit to Delhi.

Rammohan Naidu said that the CM was not telling the people anything about his Delhi visit. He accused that Jagan Reddy's Delhi visits were just meant to save himself from the illegal assets cases. In his election affidavit alone, Jagan Reddy stated that he was accused in 32 cases while 11 of them were investigated by the CBI.

The TDP MP told the Chief Minister that the AP voters gave him 22 Lok Sabha MPs, 6 Rajya Sabha MPs and 151 MLAs to fight for their common interests. Whereas, Jagan Reddy was mortgaging the overall interests of the State in Delhi streets. He did not have the minimum courtesy to hold a press conference to tell AP people what he achieved out of his Delhi visit.

Rammohan Naidu asked whether or not Jagan Reddy asked the Prime Minister for fulfilling the Reorganisation promises including Special Category Status and Visakhapatnam railway zone. The CM made eloquent speeches on Special Status before the elections and then said that he would keep pleading with the Centre till they give it. Now, the Chief Minister was not even talking about Special Status with doubts rising that his visits to Delhi were only concerned about his selfish interests in view of his assets cases.