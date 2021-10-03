Jagan rule not comparable to Gandhiji ideals: TDP

Mangalagiri: TDP politburo member Yanamala Ramakrishnudu on Saturday accused the Jagan Mohan Reddy government of destroying all opportunities for the development of Andhra Pradesh by perpetrating a rule of vendetta and violence in the past two-and-a-half years.

He termed it as 'laughable' on the part of the government to give full page ads with photos of Chief Minister Jagan Reddy being displayed side by side with those of Mahatma Gandhi. The front page ads given in the name of 'Jagananna Swachcha Sankalp' (Jagan's commitment to clean drive) were highly objectionable. It was nothing but an insult to the Father of the Nation whose non-violent struggle was in no way comparable to Jagan's regime of lies and betrayals.

In a statement here, the TDP leader said the Chief Minister was actually committed to violence and suppression but not to the fundamental rights and freedom of expression in the state. Before talking about 'Swachcha Sankalp', Jagan should strive to keep his conscience clean. It would be impossible for him to maintain a clean record, considering the countless allegations and charges already made against him. Gandhiji followed the Bhagavad Gita that preached a clean conscience as more important than man. Jesus had preached repentance as greater than everything else, he remarked.

Ramakrishnudu said that Jagan was widely known for his life of scandals bereft of any space for honesty and integrity. Even the ordinary people were cracking jokes about the laughable manner in which the CM was talking about cleanliness and transparency. The Centre released funds under the Clean India programme. But, Jagan Mohan Reddy bought vehicles with those funds and started a huge publicity stunt to boost his own image. It became branded as a 'garbage rule after slapping garbage tax on the people, he said.

The TDP leader asserted that the clean drive vehicles were also bought only for huge commissions but not for ensuring sanitation and health of the public. While Gandhiji preached a life of peace and non-violence, Jaganji turned AP into a hub of violence. Jagan had no right to even utter the name of Gandhi since he got involved in thousands of crores of corruption, he said.