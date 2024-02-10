Live
Just In
Jagan set record in visiting Delhi, ridicules KVP
- Says that Andhra Pradesh leaders seem to be exempt from arrests while Central agencies are arresting several leaders across the country in sand and liquor scams
- Terms YSRCP leaders ‘shameless’ for seeking votes displaying portrait of Dr YSR
- Expresses over anguish at the ‘inefficient’ govt in the state that can’t take action against the persons who abused the mother and sister of the CM
Vijayawada: Senior Congress leader and former Rajya Sabha member K V P Ramachandra Rao ‘congratulated’ Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy for securing an appointment with Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
Addressing the media at Andhra Ratna Bhavan here on Friday, K V P said that the Chief Minister set a record of sorts of making more trips to Delhi than any chief minister of other states across the country.
He said that a number of leaders across the country were arrested in the sand and liquor scams, but leaders in Andhra Pradesh were exempted. It appears that AP is the only one government in the country without blemishes in the eyes of the BJP, he remarked.
Ramachandra Rao demanded that the BJP should clarify why no criminal cases were filed against the members of Parliament and the ministers of Andhra Pradesh. Though the whole country moved towards cashless transactions, the Centre would not question why it was not so in Andhra Pradesh.
The YSRCP leaders are shameless to seek votes carrying the portrait of Dr Y S Rajasekhar Reddy.
Referring to the Polavaram project, he said that the future generation would never excuse the Jagan government and the erstwhile TDP government. “Once the Polavaram project is completed, several lift irrigation schemes could be constructed and 2,000 tmc ft water could be utilised.”
He said that the Polavaram project should not remain a mere barrage.
A senior official at the Centre remarked that the YSRCP government has been using the Polavaram project as an ATM, he said. Coming down heavily on the state government, terming it as an inefficient one, the veteran Congress leader and a close friend of late chief minister Y S Rajasekhara Reddy said that they could not take action against the persons who abused the mother and sister of the Chief Minister.
He likened TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu with Nithish Kumar stating that he is also changing the alliances frequently.
In spite of the promises the Prime Minister made in Parliament and during election propaganda in Tirupati, the capital city at Amaravati was shelved.
He demanded that Chandrababu Naidu should reveal what he had discussed with home minister Amit Shah and BJP president J P Nadda and what assurances he got on special category status and the capital city at Amaravati.
He asserted that only Congress Party would protect the interest of AP.