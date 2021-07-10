Jagan sets stone for 400 cr development works in Kadapa

Kadapa/Badvel: Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has said that development was witnessed in Kadapa city during the regime of his late father Y S Rajasekhar Reddy between 2004-09.

Addressing a public meeting after laying foundation stone for a slew of developmental works worth about Rs 400 crore in Kadapa city, the Chief Minister said that for several decades, Kadapa was totally neglected by the rulers due to political reasons. The Chief Minister recalled that his father was responsible for construction of retaining wall around Buggavanka stream and 5 bridges to prevent inundation of surrounding low-lying areas in the city. He said after death of his father, construction of retaining wall was dropped during TDP regime.

He said that Rs 50 crore would be sanctioned for completing Buggavanka works and added that a proposal for constructing Strom Water Drain (SWD) with another Rs 400 crore to address inundation problem in R.K Nagar, Mrutyumjaya Gunta, Gangi Gunta, SBI colony, NGO Colony, AS. Nagar, Prakashnagar situated around Buggavanka stream would also be started.

Jagan said he was happy to inaugurate 100-feet width 6-lane road from Mahaveer Circle to Puttampalle and 80-feet width 4-lane road from Mahaveer circle to Railway station constructed with Rs 80 crore. He said that foundation stones were laid for extension and beautification of several roads including Krishna theatre to Devuni Kadapa with Rs 101 crore, Annamaiah circle to Gokul lodge with Rs 74 crore, Ambedkar circle to Y Junction with Rs 60 crore. "If these works were completed, no doubt Kadapa will join in the list of beautiful cities," he said.

On the occasion, CM laid foundation for construction CP Brown Language Experiment Centre with Rs 5.50 crores. He also unveiled the statues of his father Y S Rajasekhar Reddy and his grandfather Y S Raja Reddy at YS Raja Reddy stadium. He also laid foundation for arrangement of Flood Lighting system at a cost of Rs 5 crore in the stadium. He also inspected photo gallery arranged by Andhra Cricket Association.

In Badvel, Jagan Mohan Reddy laid foundation stone to various development works at a cost of Rs 500 crore. Addressing the gathering on the occasion, the Chief Minister said that Badvel was one of the most backward constituencies in the state and was totally neglected by the previous governments. He said the government sanctioned Rs 650 crore to construct a lift irrigation system on the Kundu river for supplying water to Brahma Sagar project and Rs 300 crore for completing a 18-km lining along the project for easy access to water. He said that with an expenditure of Rs 36 crore, three more lift projects are being set up in the left canal of Brahma Sagar project, Rs 80 crore for widening Lower Sagileru canal and a bridge would be constructed on Sagileru at Brahmanapalli at a cost of Rs 9.5 crore.

The Chief Minister also sanctioned the construction of warehouses at a cost of Rs 7.5 crore, a new RDO office at Badvel. Besides these, for municipal administration works, the Chief Minister allocated Rs 130 crore, which includes setting up of vegetable and fish markets, commercial complexes, laying 143 km CC roads and three parks in Badvel constituency which brings a new vibe to Badvel.

Jagan Mohan Reddy also announced to complete the pending works of Telugu Ganga project with Rs 56 crore, build a plastic concrete diaphragm wall for Brahma Sagar project at Rs 45 crore for filling it to its full capacity and also set up five substations at a cost of Rs 10 crore to provide uninterrupted power supply for agriculture purposes.