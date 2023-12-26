Jagan to inaugurate mega sports event ‘Aadudam Andhra’ today

Vijayawada: Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy will formally inaugurate ‘Aadudam Andhra’ programme at Loyola Public School grounds at Nallapadu in Guntur district on Tuesday.



The sports festival which will be organised across the State is aimed at unearthing and polishing hidden talents of young sportspersons at village level and groom them to achieve national and international glory.

The sports tournament will be organised for 47 days from December 26 to February 10. The competitions will be held at village/ward secretariats, mandal, constituency, district and State levels. So far 122.85 lakh players have registered to take part in the mega sports event.

Coming to prize money, over Rs 12 crore in cash prizes and other exciting prizes will be awarded at the constituency, district, and state levels.