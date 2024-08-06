Live
Just In
Jagan to visit party activist at hospital in Vijayawada today
Vijayawada: YSRCP president and former chief minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy will visit YSRCP leader Ginjupalli Srinivasa Rao, who is currently receiving treatment at a hospital in Vijayawada following an attack by rivals, allegedly TDP supporters, in Jaggaiahpeta on Tuesday.
After completing his visit to Bangalore, Jagan Mohan Reddy will arrive at Gannavaram and head directly to the hospital to visit Srinivasa Rao. Following this visit, he will return to his residence in Tadepalli.
On Wednesday and Thursday, the former CM will have meetings with local representatives from the united Visakhapatnam district. Due to these two days being fully dedicated to these meetings, the party central office has announced that there will be no opportunity for others to meet with the party president during this time.