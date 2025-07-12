Jagan tours forcing govt to act in last minute: Perni

Guntur: Formerminister and YSRCP leader Perni Venkatramaiah asserted that YSRCP chief YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has emerged as the sole champion for distressed farmers, stepping in wherever the government has faltered. He said the coalition government has abandoned farmers, leaving them in distress, while Jagan stands as their unwavering support.

Addressing the media at Tadepalli on Friday, he highlighted the government’s failure to provide minimum support prices for crops like chillies, tobacco, mangoes, bananas, paddy, and cocoa, leaving farmers in distress. He said this double engine government, with BJP at the Centreand the coalition in the State, has drowned farmers in misery with empty promises. He noted that the agriculture minister focuses on criticising Jagan rather than addressing farmers’ protests, while middlemen exploit farmers without government intervention.

The YSRCP leader said Jagan’s tours, such as to Bangarupalyam for mango farmers, have forced the government into last-minute actions. The government obstructed Jagan’s visits, delaying helipad permissions and filing cases against protesting farmers. He debunked claims of 80-90% mango procurement, citing the district collector’s statement to the BBC on July 7 that only 67% was procured.