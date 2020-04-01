YS Jagan urges Delhi returned people to call 104 and get treatment

Amaravati: Despite all efforts, the COVID19 cases have increased abnormally in the last couple of days, reaching the total number to 87, revealed the Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy while addressing the public on Wednesday from his camp office at Tadepalli in Guntur. Out of 87 positive cases, 70 have contact tracing with New Delhi visit, he informed.

The reason behind that, the people from Andhra Pradesh got affected with the virus when they visited a religious programme in New Delhi from March 15 to 17. Hence, the government has been putting all the efforts to find them. The virus affecting is not a stigma and don't get panic, stated Chief Minister. "It is like any other diseases. But, the risk factors are more with respect to old aged people and the patients suffering from breathing problems, diabetes and hypertension", he added, while assuring that the government has initiated all preventive and curative measures in the State.

There are so many foreigners attended for the congregation in New Delhi. 1085 people attended the meeting from AP. Out of them, 585 tested. 70 tested positive. Results are waiting for nearly 500 samples. Still, the government is tracing 21 people. He urged the 21 people to call to 104 and take treatment. Because the disease is not a crime, hence you just call to the health department and join in the hospitals. The doctors will provide treatment for 14 days, Jagan informed.

At the same time, the general people also asked to inform about the health problems like cough, fever, through infection to the health workers and get treatment at home. The medical assistants, ANMs, volunteers and others will visit all the houses and provide treatment. They will shift the critical patients to the hospital and provide treatment.

He urged all private medical college managements, private doctors, IMA members, private nurses and other medical staff to join in the fight against the COVID19 in the State. He suggested the medical staff to call to 104 and enrol with the government.

He said that as the unforeseen expenditure increased much fold and hence the government postponed some of the salaries of the government employees and public representatives. Jagan extended gratitude to the employees and public representatives for cooperating with the government for postponing the salaries.

No objection to doing your work in villages. All the farmers, aqua farmers allowed to work till 1 pm. At the same time, keep physical distance while engaging the work. The workers in the aqua industry, food safety industry are allowed to work at their respective companies.

The Coronavirus could be cured but we have to take precautions to avoid damage. There is no need to hate anybody, who suffer from the virus. We have to see them with love and affection. If we found anybody with the virus symptoms, just make a call to 104. The patients only expect love and affection only. The patients can stay at home and take the treatment for 14 days. In the case of serious cases, we will take them to the hospital and provide a diagnosis.