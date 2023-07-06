Jagan urges PM to release funds for Polavaram phase-1 works

• Points out that the R & R package needs to be implemented for the displaced persons of 36 villges

• Also appeals to the PM to take steps to see that the TS govt releases 7,230.14 crore for the power supplied by APGENCO between 2014 and 2017

New Delhi: Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy called on Prime Minister Narendra Modi here on Wednesday and urged him to expedite several issues including those related to the State bifurcation.

Apart from seeking funds for the construction of new medical colleges, completing Polavaram project and correcting the loopholes in the implementation of National Food Security Act, the Chief Minister also urged the Prime Minister to fulfill the promises given to the residual State of Andhra Pradesh following bifurcation.

Before holding discussions with the Prime Minister for one hour and 20 minutes, the Chief Minister also held a 45-minute meeting with Home Minister Amit Shah.

After meeting the Prime Minister, he also called on Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman and discussed various issues related to the State.

In a memorandum submitted to the Prime Minister, Jagan appealed to him to accept the revised estimates of Rs 55,548.87 crore on Polavaram Project and release Rs 17,144 crore on priority basis to expedite the first phase. This includes R and R package for the displaced persons in 36 villages.

Unless the funds for R & R package are released, the first phase remains incomplete, he pointed out and urged the Prime Minister to issue instructions to the Jala Shakti Ministry to release the amount at the earliest.

He also appealed to reimburse the arrears of Rs 1,310.15 crore incurred by the State government on Polavaram Project.

The Chief Minister appealed to the Prime Minister to take immediate steps to ensure that the Telangana State government clears Rs 7,230.14 crore outstanding from the TS Discoms to APGENCO for the power supplied between 2014 and 2017.

He also told the Prime Minister that the State has been incurring additional financial burden of Rs 5,527 crore on supplying ration to 56 lakh families every year under the PMGKAY due to irrational selection of beneficiaries under National Food Security Act. To compensate this, the Centre should supply 77,000 metric tonnes of rice from unused ration stocks of 1 lakh tonnes every month to AP.

The Chief Minister also urged the Prime Minister to implement the promise of granting Special Status to the State as it helps in quick industrial development and provides employment opportunities to the youth. Explaining that the AP government was constructing 17 new medical colleges as the number of districts has gone up to 26 from 13, he sought financial support to go ahead with the works. The construction of medical colleges is in full swing, he said.

Jagan also sought directions to the Ministry of Mines to allot three mines to APMDC to cater to the raw material needs of the steel plant in YSR Kadapa district. The Chief Minister also requested for immediate release of 1,702.90 crore towards subsidy outstanding to the AP Civil Supplies Corporation from 2012-13 to 2017-18.