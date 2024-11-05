Jagan will be a sole person to remain in YSRCP

Visakhapatnam: Telugu Desam Party district president Gandi Babji alleged that the YSRCP ministers never stepped into the secretariat and used to hold meetings in star hotels, wasting public money.

Speaking at media conference held here on Monday, Gandi Babji condemned former minister Gudivada Amarnath’s comments on Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu. He questioned why the former IT Minister was saying that water was leaking in the Secretariat’s chamber and why no repair works were carried in the past five years of their tenure.

The district president expressed concern that no one could arrive at a logical decision on how to utilise the blocks at Rushikonda palace which was built by splurging crores of public money. He said that YS Jagan Mohan Reddy got used to misusing public money as soon as the YSRCP came to power and he commenced his governance by demolishing the ‘praja vedika’ built by Chandrababu Naidu.

As a former IT Minister, Gandi Babji asked Amarnath how many industries he had helped in grounding and how many jobs were created during the YSRCP’s rule?

He advised Amarnath not to forget that it was Chandrababu Naidu who gave political life to him.

Further, Gandi Babji alleged that people know how much Amarnath looted the resources when he was the minister. The former MLA informed that Amarnath is getting Rs.1 crore per month in the form of rent from the buildings located in Bengaluru.

The former MLA said Jagan had destroyed the state in the last five years, issued several GOs during the YSRCP government and the new government will call them off as they did injustice to all communities.

Babji demanded Amaranath to explain what was done for the Visakhapatnam Steel Plant during the YSRCP’s tenure. If the land was given to the new railway zone, why could not the foundation stone of the office was laid?, he pointed out. The salaries of the employees were not paid properly even for a single month in the past five years, the district president said, adding that the NDA government is paying the salaries on the first day of the month along with pensions.

Gandi Babji mentioned that a host of the YSRCP leaders are exiting the party and former minister Anil Kumar Yadav is ready to leave the YSRCP soon. Finally, Jagan will only be the sole person left in the YSRCP, he mentioned.