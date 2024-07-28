Jagan will be served with privileges notice, says Yanamala

Vijayawada : Former minister and TDP MLC Yanamala Ramakrishnudu said former chief minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy will soon be served privilege notice for issuing misleading statements on the white paper on state finances released by the state government in Assembly as it amounts to insulting the legislature. Along with him, media organisations owned by him will also be served with notices for misrepresenting the details of white papers wrongly.

Speaking to media at TDP central office in Mangalagiri along with MLC P Ashok Babu and former minister Peethala Sujatha on Saturday, the former finance minister said the state is now under a total debt burden of Rs 14 lakh crore. “Since the debts raised through corporations have not been mentioned in the report submitted to the Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) by the previous government, these were not mentioned in the white paper released on Friday by the Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu on the current financial condition of the state,” he explained.



Ramakrishnudu dared the YSRCP leaders who are simply making a fuss that their government had not raised debts to that extent, to come for an open debate either in Assembly or outside. “If you are dare enough to prove your claim you can come for an open debate either on the floor of the Assembly or outside anywhere in the state,” he said. It is really ridiculous that Jagan, who totally destroyed the state, is now shamelessly uttering the words like dharma (morality), he remarked, adding that Jagan is issuing statements without even any basic knowledge on vote-on-account and asking others for details.



Ramakrishnudu held Jagan squarely responsible for the state now facing neck-deep of debts. Jagan, who is under frustration as the BJP too has kept him aside after his defeat in the polls, has gone to New Delhi in search of new tie-ups, he added. The YSRCP knows how to swindle funds while the TDP knows how to earn revenue and how to spend it for development and welfare, he said.



He said YSRCP leaders are unable to digest the facts that were brought to light in the white papers and are getting scared of losing their very existence if the people know the facts. This is the basic reason as to why the YSRCP leaders are trying to misinterpret these issues, he felt. Without attending the Assembly session why are they holding media conferences in Hyderabad and New Delhi, he asked.



The former minister felt that the rate of poverty has gone up in the state due to the atrocious rule of the YSRCP and even the sustainable development has fallen so low. This resulted in increase in economic imbalances in the state, he stated. He made it clear that the TDP is always committed for development and providing employment opportunities to the youth.

