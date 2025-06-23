Jagan will visit Nellore dist on July 3

Nellore: YSRCP Nellore city in-charge and MLC Parvathareddy Chandrasekhar Reddy has said that former CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy will visit Nellore district on July 3.

Addressing a press conference along with former Minister Poluboina Anil Kumar Yadav and other leaders at party district office here on Sunday, he informed that Jagan’s one-day schedule was already confirmed and he will meet former Minister Kakani Govardhan Reddy at Nellore central prison on July 3.

He criticised that it is unfortunate the coalition government headed by Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu is encouraging vindictive politics by imposing illegal cases against YSRCP leaders in the district.

The MLC said though Kakani has no role in the illegal mining and transportation of Quartz, SC/ST atrocity and other cases, the State government wantonly implicated the former minister as part of vengeance politics.

Former minister P Anil Kumar Yadav noted that it is not correct for the coalition government to impose illegal cases against YSRCP leaders even for petty reasons. He pointed out that such kind of situation leads to prevalence of terror among the public. ‘Though the government planning to restrict Jagan’s tour, our chief will definitely visit the district on July 3 and will condole Kakani.

Kakani Poojitha, who also participated in the press conference, thanked party cadres for extending moral support to her family in this critical situation. MLC Meriga Murali, former MLAs Talasila Raghuram, Kiliveti Sanjeevaiah and others were present.