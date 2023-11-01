Jagananna Aarogya Suraksha gaining popularity: MLA

Anantapur: District Collector M Gautami informed that Jagananna Aarogya Suraksha camps are being organised extensively across the district to reach out to the health needs of the people both in urban and rural areas.



Local MLA Anantha Venkatarami Reddy and Collector Gautami visited health camp in Srinivasanagar on Tuesday. Speaking on the occasion, the Collector said that so far 392 camps have been organised to conduct medical tests and screen patients for different ailments. These camps will be conducted until November 24. She said that more time is being allotted in urban areas where the flow of patients is high. Specialist doctors, physicians and medical authorities are available in the camps and clinical tests were being conducted. In 15 days, the patients will be sent to Arogya Sri network hospitals and treated fully for their ailments. Under the Jagananna Arogya Suraksha programme, no one need to spend a penny on their health and medical requirements and everything will be taken care of by the government. The Arogya Sri citizen App need to be downloaded on everyone’s mobile. The people are being educated to on their own operate the App which gives all information on network hospitals.

Collector Gautami said that out of 6.20 lakh families in the district, 3 lakh families downloaded the Arogya Sri App. It is the government’s target to get all families download the App on their mobiles. The Arogya Suraksha programmes are being popularised by all hospitals, health centres and village clinics and tokens are given in advance for participation in the camps. MLA Anantha Reddy said that the camps have become very popular and people are responding very well and benefitting by Arogya Suraksha camps.