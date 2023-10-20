Jagananna Chedodu: 24,979 receive Rs 24.98 cr in Krishna district

Machilipatnam: As many as 24,979 beneficiaries received Rs 24.98 crore under Jagananna Chedodu scheme in erstwhile Krishna district.

In all, 9,803 Rajakas, Nayee Brahmins and tailors received Rs 9.80 crore in Krishna district alone and 15,176 Rajakas, Nayee Brahmins and tailors belonging to NTR District have received Rs 15.18 crore.

The amount was credited into beneficiaries’ accounts directly through Direct Benefit Transfer method.

Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy released the Chedodu amount in Yemmiganur of Kurnool District on Thursday. The programme was virtually followed by the NTR district collector S Dilli Rao and MLA Malladi Vishnu from NTR district collectorate and followed by the Krishna district collector P Rajababu from Machilipatnam from their respective video conference halls.

Speaking on the occasion, collector S Dilli Rao said that as many as 15,176 beneficiaries were given the Chedodu fourth tranche amount in the district and added that under this scheme each beneficiary will be given Rs 10,000 per year. Krishna district collector P Rajababu said that the state government was striving hard for the welfare of Backward Communities (BCs). As part of this, the CM introduced Jagananna Chedodu scheme to support the Rajakas, Nayee Brahmins and tailors economically.

Machilipatnam Mayor Chitikina Venkateswaramma, DRO Peddi Roja, BC Corporation ED A Srinivasarao participated from Krishna district.

Various Corporations Chairmans T Srikanth, M Sivarama Krishna, Gouse Mohid, K Geethanjali Devi, T Jamalpoornamma and others participated in NTR district.