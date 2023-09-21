Jagananna housing works progress reviewed

Puttaparthi:District Collector P Arun Babu has expressed his displeasure over the poor results in housing construction works despite efforts made by housing officials. He advised them to take completion schedules seriously and show results by working closely with the beneficiaries.

Local MLA Sridhar Reddy, Housing PD Chandramouli Reddy and DE Nagaraju participated in the review.

Despite a host of stakeholders engaged in construction programme, results are not visible.

The collector warned that he is forced to act on officials concerned at various levels if results continued to be dismal. Construction progress should move forward from foundation level to basement to slab levels. Performance in Nallamada mandal should improve. Bills should be uploaded in time for release of instalment payments.

Local MLA Sridhar called upon engineering staff to mingle with people to ensure progress in works by guiding the beneficiaries. He sought the cooperation of people and officials to keep the constituency on top in the state on the development front. Amadagur mandal is backward in housing. Handholding should be given to them to take them forward.