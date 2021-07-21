Jagananna Pachatoranam: 68 lakh saplings to be planted under Green AP

Amaravati: Panchayat raj and rural development minister Peddireddi Ramachandra Reddy said that Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy was committed to transform the state into 'Green Andhra Pradesh'.

Participating as the chief guest at a workshop on Jagananna Pachatoranam organised here on Tuesday, the minister said as part of the Green Andhra Pradesh programme a target was set to plant 68 lakh saplings at a stretch of 17,000 kilometre in the state this year.

He appealed to the officials to make efforts to plant one crore saplings. Congratulating officials for placing AP in number one slot by providing 16 crore mandays under MNREGS (Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Development Scheme) till June-end, the minister said village sarpanches should take the responsibility to protect 83 per cent of plants.

He said that those who protected the plants will be felicitated in the presence of Chief Minister adding Rs 2,000 will be given to those who protect 400 plants.

The minister said horticulture would be developed in 70,000 acre owned by 44,000 farmers. The plantation will be taken up in vacant places of railways he said adding a nursery would be set up in each village to help plantation programme.