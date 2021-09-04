Jagananna Saswata Bhu Hakku, Bhu Raksha scheme: Resurvey of lands to be completed by March 2023

Amaravati: The State government has been making efforts to completely implement the Jagananna Saswata Bhu Hakku and Bhu Raksha scheme by March 2023, according to Minister for Panchayat Raj Peddireddi Ramachandra Reddy.

The Cabinet sub-committee on the scheme comprising Deputy Chief Minister Dharmana Krishna Das, Panchayat Raj Minister Peddireddi Ramachandra Reddy and Minister for Municipal Administration Botcha Satyanarayana met here on Saturday and discussed on the effective implementation of the scheme.

Later speaking to media persons, the Minister said that the scheme will help to resolve the land disputes both in urban and rural areas. He said that Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy is keen on completing the scheme on war-footing. He said that the Cabinet Sub-Committee will meet again on September 16.

Earlier, the empowered committee on abolition of Inam Act comprising Ministers Dharma Krishna Das, Peddireddi Ramachandra Reddy, Botcha Satyanarayana and Buggana Rajendranath met here on Saturday and discussed various issues of Inam Act.

CCLA Neerabkumar Prasad, Principal Secretary of Panchayat Raj Gopalakrishna Dwivedi and Survey and Land Records Commissioner Sidhartha Jain explained to the Ministers details of the land survey.

Special Chief Secretary Sameer Sharma, Principal Secretary (Revenue) V Usha Rani, AMRDA Commissioner Lakshminarasimha, Director of Mines Venkata Reddy and Commissioner of Municipal Administration Nayak were present.