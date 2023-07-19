Live
Jagananna Thodu a boon for poor & artisans: Deputy CM
Chittoor: In order to support small taders, artisans and street vendors financially, Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy introduced Jagananna Thodu scheme four years ago, which proved as a boon to the poor, stated Deputy Chief Minister K Narayana Swamy. As many 19,252 beneficiaries received Rs 21.21 crore in Chittoor district under this scheme. He presented the cheque towards disbursement of Jagananna Thodu benefit.
Participating at a district-level meeting on Jagananna Thodu scheme at the Collectorate here on Tuesday, Narayana Swamy reiterated that Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy is keen on developing all sections of people irrespective of caste, creed, community and
religion.
He claimed that almost all the promises given by the CM were fulfilled under Navaratnalu manifesto. It is obvious to state that YCP government has implemented number of welfare and developmental schemes and budget allocation is made for health and education sectors, he stated.
The Deputy CM assured that all the eligible beneficiaries would be covered under Jagananna Thodu scheme. He instructed the volunteers and secretaries of ward and village secretariats to visit each house and identify eligible beneficiaries for applying Jagananna Thodu scheme.
District Collector S Shanmohan explained the features of Jagananna Thodu schema and appealed the beneficiaries to remit their due to the banks in time for renewing their loans.
Chittoor MLA A Srinivasulu, Chittoor Mayor B Amuda, ZP CEO Prabhakar Reddy, DRDA PD Thulasi and others were present.