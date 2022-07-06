Jagananna Vidya Kanuka: Poor students laud CM Jagan

Kadapa:(YSR District): An emotional atmosphere prevailed at Municipal Corporation Urdu High School in the city with students who participated in Jagananna Vidya Kanuka programme and came from poor background narrated tragic tales on Tuesday.

They thanked Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy for helping them pursue education.

SK Yasmin of Kadapa city, a 9th class student of Ganga Bhavani school, said her father died seven years ago for health reasons. She said that since that time, her mother was attending house construction works and helping her to pursue education. She expressed gratitude to Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy for extending full support to the poor students to go to school happily.

Another student G. Pallavi studying 10th class in Government ZP School in Kadapa city said that both her father and mother were farm labourers. Welfare schemes like Amma Vodi, Jagananna Vidya Kanuka, Jagananna Vidya Deevana etc., were of great help to the students coming from the poorer sections. District Collector V. Vijaya Rama Raju has said that as many as 1,81,001 students studying from class 1 to 10 get benefited under Jagananna Vidya Kanuka in the district.

The Collector has urged the parents to send their children to government schools as they would have quality education.

Kadapa Mayor K. Suresh Babu and MLC P Venkata Subba Reddy were present at the Vidya Kanuka distribution programme held at the Urdu High School.