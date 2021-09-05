Jagananna Vidya Kanuka to benefit 2.69 Lakh in Kadapa

Kadapa: While describing Jagananna Vidya Kanuka a boon for poor, Deputy Chief Minister Amzath Basha said that as many as 2.69 lakh people are being benefited under the scheme in YSR Kadapa district. Speaking after participating in the JVK jointly organised by education department and SSA for minority students pursuing studies in Madrasa here on Saturday, he said that Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy was initiating several measures to bring revolutionary changes in educational sector.

He said 1,443 minority students in 27 Madrasas in the district have secured 3 pairs of uniforms, textbooks, notebooks, a pair of shoes, two pairs of socks, school bag and dictionary under the JVD scheme.

He recalled that former chief minister YSR was responsible for providing 4 per cent reservations for minorities and now his son YS Jagan Mohan Reddy was improving living standards of minorities in all fronts.

District Educational Officer Sailaja said the government was providing infrastructure facilities in a big way under Nadu-Nedu concept. She urged the girls to utilise the opportunity as the chief minister was keen on encouraging them in the interest of their future. SSA PO Prabhakar Reddy and others were present.