Jagan's Government: A Vision Fulfilled, A Promise Kept says PV Sidda Reddy

In a momentous event at Kadir Municipality, Andhra Pradesh, elected representatives, including Dr. P. V. Sidda Reddy, gathered to highlight the achievements of Chief Minister YS Jaganmohan Reddy's government. A prominent speaker, emphasized the government's commitment to delivering on promises made during Jagan's padayatra, achieving an impressive 98.55% success rate.

The speakers underscored the government's inclusive approach, working tirelessly for the welfare of all, irrespective of caste or creed. They contrasted these efforts with past administrations, pointing out the corruption-free governance under Jagan's leadership. As the 2024 elections approach, attendees rallied support to ensure Jaganmohan Reddy's continued role as Chief Minister.









The distinguished audience included Municipal Chairman, Municipal Commissioner, Vice Chairmen, Councilors, MPs, JPTCs, Mandal Officers, Vice MPTCs, CO Option Members, Empowerment Members, City Presidents, Mandal Conveners, JCSE Incharges, Sarpanches, Various Branch Chairmen, Directors, Former Public Representatives, Social Media Volunteers, Polling Booth Managers, Secretariat Conveners, Home Volunteers, Conveners, and officials related to the Secretariat.



This event showcased the government's dedication to transparency, accountability, and inclusive development, making a compelling case for the continuity of Jagan's transformative leadership in the upcoming elections.