Jagan's 'poor people Rajyam' is deceptive: CPM

Vijayawada (NTR District): Several thousands of people on Monday staged dharna before the Collectorates throughout the State in protest against the policies of the State and Central governments and demanding solution to their problems. Communist Party of India (Marxist) led the protests.

It may be recalled that CPM leaders and activists have been visiting each and every house to learn about their problems for the last 40 days. In Vijayawada city, thousands of people from city and from all over NTR district gathered at the Collectorate and submitted petitions to District Collector Dilli Rao on Monday.

CPM leaders Ch Babu Rao, DV Krishna, Donepudi Kasinath, Sridevi, Satyababu, P Anjaneyulu, Kalyan, Srinivas and others participated in the dharna.

Addressing the gathering, CPM leaders said that it was not right on the part of Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy to claim that he had implemented 95 per cent of the assurances he had given during electioneering. They described the slogans of Acche Din of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and poor people's Rajyam by Jagan Mohan Reddy were deceptive in nature. The people are vexed with the burdens being levied on them in the name of power tariff hike, price hike of petrol, diesel, cooking gas, edible oils, essential commodities, RTC bus fare hike, property tax hike, garbage tax, professional tax and others, they noted.

The CPM leaders said that it was atrocious that Narendra Modi gave 150 marks out of hundred to himself and 95 marks to Jagan Mohan Reddy. But people know that the duo had in fact miserably failed in their performance. 'Though Jagan assured people that he would construct 30 lakh houses, he couldn't even construct five per cent of the houses. The local bodies are deprived of funds leaving them high and dry. The construction workers are left with no work, they alleged.

The leaders criticised that all the major political parties forgot the welfare of people and indulging in mudslinging. The people waited for three years for the government to perform after it came to power with the one chance slogan.

The CPM leaders called upon the people to get prepared for massive agitation in future to get their problems solved.