Jagriti Yatra delegates visit Sri City

Sri City: Over 525 delegates from Jagriti Yatra, a nationwide initiative promoting youth entrepreneurship, visited Sri City on Wednesday during their 8,000-km journey across India.

Director (CSR) Nireesha Sannareddy welcomed the group and briefed them on Sri City’s integrated business ecosystem. Delegates visited several industries including Daikin, Blue Star, Lavazza, Pepsico, and Brakes India, among others, and admired the region’s world-class infrastructure and employment potential

Jagriti Yatra CEO Ashutosh Kumar praised Sri City as a model for industrial and entrepreneurial development, noting its inspiring growth since their first visit in 2016. Later, Dr Ravindra Sannareddy, Founder and Managing Director of Sri City, addressed the delegates, sharing insights on its evolution into a global manufacturing hub. This visit marked the Yatra’s seventh engagement with Sri City.